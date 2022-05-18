Baehr wins district championship; Orangemen fall just short

Trey Baehr won a district championship on Tuesday and will be heading to the Class B State Tournaments in Scottsbluff next week, but the Orangemen fell just short of qualifying as a team.

In the B-3 District hosted by the Beatrice Country Club, the Orangemen finished with a team score of 350,which was just one stroke shy of third place Minden's 349..The top three teams from each district qualify for state as well as the top 10 individual scores.

Norris won the team championship with a score of 313 while York was second with a 334.

Baehr shot a 75, which tied him with Norris' Brock Rowley. Baehr was able to make a par in his playoff hole, which was good enough to capture the district title.

Beatrice had coach Dick Stuart said Baehr was steady all day.

"THe had no big numbers, which is the key to playing well," Stuart said. "He knocked on the door of winning districts last year and lost in a playoff. This year, was able to win it in a playoff and that was great to see."

Baehr will be the only Beatrice player advancing to state in Scottsbluff. Stuart likes Baehr's chances of making some noise.

"He's a conference champion and now a district champion, so I think he's feeling good right now," Stuart said. "I think Scottsbluff is a good course for him because it's a little tighter like ours, but a little shorter, but not a necessarily a course for the long hitters. Your have to play well."

Sam Wallman finished with an 86 and finished just one place out of qualifying for state individually.

"Sam had one hole on the front he'd like to have over again because he played solid on the back," Stuart said. "He competed like crazy and he was just one spot away from qualifying."

Carson Saathoff was Beatrice's next best finisher with a 92.

"Carson came out this year and didn't play varsity all year, but really came on at the end," Stuart said. "He found a way to earn a medal at conference and was right there today."

Grant Carver finished with a score of 97.

"Grant had one big number on both sides and those add up, which is something we talked about all year" Stuart said. "But he's another kid that medaled at conference and had some good days. Today just wasn't the day he was looking for."

Drew Gleason, a senior, rounded out the Orangemen scoring.

"Drew had a tough day, but he has been a good leader for us," Stuart said. "He was always the one making sure everybody was where they belonged and led by example."

Stuart said despite falling short of qualifying for state, this team saw success during the season.

"It's always tough when you have to say goodbye to your seniors, but this team was able to win two tournaments and also finished second a few times," Stuart said. "There were some bright spots, but today, we fell just one short."

Norris was led by Rowley's runner-up score of 75 while Carson Thurber finished fifth with a 79, Alexander Combs finished seventh with a 79 and Logan Thurber finished ninth with an 80. Travis Tilford rounded out the Titan scoring with a 87.

All five Norris golfers will compete in the Class B State Tournament on Monday and Tuesday in Scottsbluff.

