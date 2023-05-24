GERING -- Trey Baehr won in a second playoff hole over Norris' Travis Tilford to become Beatrice's first individual state golf champion since 1993.

Baehr entered the final round of the Class B State Tournament tied for the lead, but fell behind early and was behind by three strokes with just six holes to go.

He was able to gain strokes back on holes 13, 14 and 15 to tie Tilford. The duo both made routine birdies on No. 16 before both finishing with two pars to force a playoff.

In the first playoff hole, both players made a par. After Tilford got into some trouble on the second playoff hole, Baehr was able to eventually make a four foot putt to clinch the win.

Baehr was filled with emotion after clinching the win.

"It just feels so good and I'm so honored and excited to accomplish this," Baehr said. "I really don't know what to say. I feel very honored I was able to do this and it was a lot of fun."

The conditions at Monument Shadow Golf Course in Gering were more difficult on Wednesday as the wind had picked up from the prior day. Baehr struggled out of the gate on Wednesday and fell behind, but he credits a big chip-in on No. 6 to get him going.

"It was a crazy chip in and it gave me some hope," Baehr said. "It helped me realize that I could make some big shots when I needed them."

Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart agreed that the chip-in was a big turning point.

"We knew that (Travis) Tilford was playing well and he had caught us," Stuart said. "So that chip in got us going in the right direction."

Baehr said he wasn't feeling nervous when he started off on Wednesday, but started feeling it when he got to crunch time, knowing he was in contention.

"It was kind of nerves, but I also just felt numb because I knew what I had to do," Baehr said. "I really didn't feel a lot, I was just trying to be robotic and use the same motion every time. I've had to hit big, stressful shots before and I always just try to revert back to making the same swing. I tried to not think of this moment as any different."

Baehr goes from a tough district tournament in which he had to rally just to qualify for state to becoming a state champion. Stuart said it's a testament to the hard work Baehr puts in every day.

"If you trust what you're doing, good things will happen," Stuart said. "Today, it would have been easy to give up when we were down three, but he just kept grinding it out and finding ways to make pars. Then, the birdies came and all of the sudden he's tied for the lead. Golf is not a perfect game, so you just have to worry about the next shot and Trey was able to do that and grind it out."

Baehr is the first state golf champion from Beatrice since 1993 when Chad Winter was able to accomplish the feat.

The Orangemen have had many talented golfers go through the program since 1993, but have always come up just short in either the individual or team standings -- until now.

"That's what makes this pretty sweet today," Stuart said. "We've had a lot of runner-up and third place finishes, but to finally get another state champion is pretty sweet."

The win caps a great three year career for the senior Baehr. He lost one year due to the COVID pandemic.

"It was three really great years," Stuart said. "He didn't always finish as high in tournaments as the previous year, but he just kept working hard. I'm pretty proud of him."

Norris had hopes of repeating as Class B team champions, but finished runner-up to York. The Titans followed up their score of 293 on Tuesday with a 308 on Wednesday. That score of +25 was eight strokes behind York's +17.

In addition to Tilford's score runner-up score, Carson Thurber just missed the playoff by finishing one stroke back and in a tie for third. He followed up his 73 on Tuesday with a 72 on Wednesday to finish +1.

AJ Combs followed up his 74 on Tuesday with an 80 on Wednesday. His score of +10 put him in a tie for 12th.

Connor Roche followed up his 74 on Tuesday with an 84 on Wednesday to finish in a tie for 21st. Thomas Hansmeyer followed up his 84 on Tuesday with an 89 on Wednesday.