Baehr wins Waverly Invite in regular season finale

WAVERLY -- The Beatrice boys golf team traveled to the Waverly Invite on Tuesday for their final competition of the regular season.

The Orangemen shot a 339, which was their second best team score of the season and was good enough for runner-up behind Norris, who finished with a team score of 307.

Concordia finished third with a 343, Gretna was fourth with a 344, Waverly was fifth with a 346 and Elkhorn North was sixth with 347.

"It was a beautiful day and we did a better job of competing from top to bottom," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart.

Trey Baehr was able to claim the individual championship for the Orangemen with a score of 73.

"Trey started with back to back bogeys and pulled it together and played the last 16 holes under par to win the tournament," Stuart said.

Sam Wallman an 85 for Beatrice, which was good for a 12th place finish.

"Sam had some troubles with some of the greens, but still found a way to get a 12th place finish with an 85," Stuart said.

Stuart said Carson Saathoff had a good second nine to shoot an 88, which was key in the team notching second place. Drew Gleason shot a 93 and Grant Carver shot a 94.

Beatrice will be in action again on Tuesday when they host districts at the Beatrice Country Club.

"We know that our time is getting short and each of our players has things to work on this week," Stuart said. "And if we want to make state, we have to work hard. It's a very tough district with two of the top four teams in the state. We need to just go out and play and do the best we can."

One of those top teams at districts will be Norris. After Baehr, the Titans notched the next three spots in the individual standings at the Waverly Invite. Brock Rowley was second with a 74, Logan Thurber was third with a 75 and Carson Thurber was fourth with a 76.

Travis Tilford finished tied for seventh for the Titans with an 82 while Travis Tilford was 12th with an 84.

Other teams competing against Beatrice and Norris at the B3 District on Tuesday include Adams Central, Aurora, Crete, Hastings, Minden, Northwest, Seward, Wahoo, Waverly and York.

The top three teams in each district will advance to state in Scottslbuff and the top 10 individuals in each district will also advance.

