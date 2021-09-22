Beatrice's Paquette wins Crete Invite

CRETE -- The Beatrice girls tennis team recently traveled to the Crete Invite and finished third.
The Lady O's team score of 425 was bested only by Elkhorn South's 394 and Norris' 401. Pius X was fourth with a 452 and Seward was fifth with a 459.
Kiera Paquette was able to claim the individual championship with a score of 82. She was 13 strokes better than runner-up Alexa Eddie of Elkhorn South and Delaini Harper of Norris.
"Kiera played really well for us," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "Her 39 on the front nine is one of the best scores we have had in the last four years. She has had a really good year for us, be she knows she still has things to work on."
Maddie Nielsen earned an eighth place medal with a score of 100.
"I know Maddie felt like this score could have been a little better," Stuart said.
Erin Ware finished 20th with a 121, Monet Baehr finished 22nd with a 122 and Bryleigh McKernan finished 26th with a 126.
"Erin was pretty consistent the whole day and Monet had a very good front nine," Stuart said. "Bryleigh had a good back nine and did a good job of not giving up."
Norris was led by Delaini Harper, who finished tied for second with a 95 while Meredith Ellerbrake finished tied for fifth with a 99. Atlee Hansmeyer finished 10th with a 103, Emily Glinsmann finished 12th with a 104 and Lexi Jantzen finished 16th with a 113.
Beatrice and Norris also recently played a dual against each other with Beatrice edging out Norris 221-216.
Paquette shot a 44 for Beatrice while Nielsen shot a 47, McKernan shot a 61, Baehr shot a 64 and Ware shot a 66
"This was a nice win for us," Stuart said. "Norris had beaten us earlier in the year, so it was good for our girls to win the dual and show we can compete. Kiera and Maddie got us off to a good start and our other girls played well enough to pull out the dual."
The Beatrice girls golf team will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Pius Invite at Holmes Lake Golf Course in Lincoln.