Beatrice's Paquette wins Crete Invite

CRETE -- The Beatrice girls tennis team recently traveled to the Crete Invite and finished third.

The Lady O's team score of 425 was bested only by Elkhorn South's 394 and Norris' 401. Pius X was fourth with a 452 and Seward was fifth with a 459.

Kiera Paquette was able to claim the individual championship with a score of 82. She was 13 strokes better than runner-up Alexa Eddie of Elkhorn South and Delaini Harper of Norris.

"Kiera played really well for us," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "Her 39 on the front nine is one of the best scores we have had in the last four years. She has had a really good year for us, be she knows she still has things to work on."

Maddie Nielsen earned an eighth place medal with a score of 100.

"I know Maddie felt like this score could have been a little better," Stuart said.

Erin Ware finished 20th with a 121, Monet Baehr finished 22nd with a 122 and Bryleigh McKernan finished 26th with a 126.

"Erin was pretty consistent the whole day and Monet had a very good front nine," Stuart said. "Bryleigh had a good back nine and did a good job of not giving up."