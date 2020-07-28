Behrends, Nannen win annual Shotgun Blast

Behrends played with his cousin BJ Nannen, who had been his partner in the Shotgun Blast every year until his softball coaching duties took over.

"It was a bummer that we had to miss the 50th anniversary last year because we heard it was a good time," Behrends said. "COVID has screwed a lot of things up, but it allowed us to play this year and BJ was happy to play with me again. He is a dear friend of mine and we look forward to playing in this together in the future as long as he's able to put up with me for three straight days."

Behrends and Nannen took the lead on the first day and never relinquished it. Behrends said they played well, but also caught some breaks.

"Day 1 was one for the books," Behrends said. "We had some incredible luck. I think we chipped in twice and other things like that just kind of happened. We were able to ham and egg it. If I had a bad shot, BJ would hit a good one. We both held our own and played well. In the past, we haven't been able to do that, but we put it all together this year."

Behrends said it was great to win, but that's not what the Shotgun Blast Tournament is all about to him.