Behrends, Nannen win annual Shotgun Blast

The 51st annual Shotgun Blast Tournament hosted by the Beatrice Country Club was delayed by more than a month due to the coronavirus, but it provided an opportunity for Cody Behrends.
Behrends had missed the last two tournaments, usually held in June, so he could coach his daughter's softball team. This year's delay to late July allowed him and his partner BJ Nannen to enter this year and they responded by winning the whole thing.
Behrends was surprised he and Nannen were able to win the championship.
"Coming out on top is just a bonus," Behrends said. "We never went down there thinking we could win, but we played really well the first day and just rode that high for the next two days."
Behrends is a Norris graduate who farms two miles north of Cortland with his father, brother and uncle. He has been a member of the Beatrice Country Club for about eight years.
Behrends considers the BCC one of the "greatest places on earth."
"I love the family atmosphere and I love bringing my kids down there," Behrends said. "I live half way between Beatrice and Lincoln, but you couldn't pay me enough to be a member anywhere in Lincoln. We love it down there in Beatrice. I love that my kids will be able to grow up down there on that course and be able to use that swimming pool."
Behrends played with his cousin BJ Nannen, who had been his partner in the Shotgun Blast every year until his softball coaching duties took over.
"It was a bummer that we had to miss the 50th anniversary last year because we heard it was a good time," Behrends said. "COVID has screwed a lot of things up, but it allowed us to play this year and BJ was happy to play with me again. He is a dear friend of mine and we look forward to playing in this together in the future as long as he's able to put up with me for three straight days."
Behrends and Nannen took the lead on the first day and never relinquished it. Behrends said they played well, but also caught some breaks.
"Day 1 was one for the books," Behrends said. "We had some incredible luck. I think we chipped in twice and other things like that just kind of happened. We were able to ham and egg it. If I had a bad shot, BJ would hit a good one. We both held our own and played well. In the past, we haven't been able to do that, but we put it all together this year."
Behrends said it was great to win, but that's not what the Shotgun Blast Tournament is all about to him.
"We meet great new people every year we play it it," Behrends said. "I've met so many great people playing in that tournament, and that's what it's all about -- the camaraderie. We aren't there to play for blood, we are there to kick back and relax and we love everything about this tournament."
Behrends said the course was great -- as usual.
"It's just a phenomenal course," Behrends said. "What Andy does down there is second to none. I tell my Lincoln friends all the time that they have to get down to Beatrice. It was just perfect. Everything played well and Seth and Andy do an amazing job.
Whether Behrends and Nannen will be able to defend their championship next year will come down to scheduling. They love the tournament, but coaching his daughter's softball team will always take priority.
"We'll see," Behrends said. "If our schedule allows it, we definitely wouldn't miss it. I just want to thank the Gleasons for putting on the tournament and everybody else that helps make the BCC such a wonderful course. All the participants are wonderful, I had a blast and I can't wait to play in it again."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!