BHS golfers capture Capital City title

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice boys golf team is putting it all together at the right time as they captured the Capital City Invite Championship on Thursday at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln.

The Orangemen finished with a team score of 316, which put them ahead of runner-up Columbus' 321 and third place North Platte's 324.

"We have been waiting all year for our guys to play the way we believed they could play and today was that day," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart.

Trey Baehr led the way for the Orangemen with a 73, which was good enough for second place individually. Sam Wallman finished sixth with an 80.

"Trey and Sam continue to lead our team finishing in the top six," Stuart said.

Drew Gleason finished ninth with an 81 and Grant Carver finished 10th with an 82. Carson Saathoff rounded out the Beatrice scoring with an 89.

"All of our scores are important, but when three, four and five play well, then some of the pressure is taken off our one and two players," Stuart said. "It was a really good day with Drew and Grant earning their first varsity medals. Carson played in his first varsity meet and did a good job of keeping it in the 80's."

The Beatrice boys golf team will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to the Trailblazer Conference Meet in Platteview. They will host Norris for a dual on Thursday before wrapping up their regular season on May 10 at the Waverly Invite. Beatrice will host districts on May 16.

"We know this was just one day," Stuart said of Thursday's win. "We need to continue to work on our consistency as the year goes on."

