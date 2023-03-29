GRETNA -- The Beatrice boys golf team traveled to the Gretna Invite Tuesday at Tiburon Golf Club.

Beatrice's team score of 362 was good enough for 10th place. Norris won the meet with a team score of 304.

"We played some better competition today and found out we have some things we need to work on," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "As a team we struggled to hit greens in regulation and made too many bogies and doubles. These are all fixable things, but we need to learn how to grind and be able to get through some tough times."

Trey Baehr led the way for Beatrice with an 83, which was good for 17th place. Sam Wallman shot an 85, which was good for 24th place.

"Trey and Sam just had some trouble off the tees and some timing problems with their swings," Stuart said.

Carter Murphy shot an 87 for the Orangemen while David Maurstad had a 107 and Cole Paben had a 113.

"Carter likes this golf course and he came in with that attitude and played his best round of the year," Stuart said. "David and Cole both had trouble with their fairway shots and we need to be able to help them with this and teach them how to push through some tough times, which will improve their scores."

The Orangemen golfers will return to action on Monday when they play in a triangular at Crooked Creek Golf Course.

"We have not seen most of the teams in our conference and districts and we know we have work to do," Stuart said. "Now we need to work hard and get the best out of each one of them."

Norris occupied the top two spots in the individual standings. A.J. Combs won the champion with a 72. Carson Thurber also shot a 72.

Traviz Tilford shot a 79, which was good enough to tie for eighth. Connor Roche shot an 81 and Brylee McMurry shot an 86.