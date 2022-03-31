BHS golfers compete at Gretna Invite

GRETNA -- The Beatrice golf team recently traveled to the Gretna Invite and finished ninth out of 16 teams.

The Orangemen finished with a team score of 364, putting them behind Gretna (311), Mt. Michael (314), Norris (317), Omaha Skutt (350), Elkhorn North (354), Gretna #2 (362), Bennington (362) and Waverly (363).

"Today, the competition got better and we saw what we need to be like if we want to play in the state tournament," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "We had more than 20 holes of double bogey's or higher. It is not that the player's do not care, we need to get them to just relax and play."

Trey Baehr led the way for Beatrice with an 80, which was good enough for eighth place individually. Sam Wallman shot a 91, Grant Carver shot a 92, Carter Murphy shot a 101 and Drew Gleason shot a 102.

Over the next two weeks, Beatrice only has a triangular and a dual, so Stuart said they'll have time to work at being more consistent.

"This group can get the job done, but we have to work hard in practice and also get some quality time in on their own time," Stuart said.

Norris had three golfers finish in the top 10 individually. Brock Rowley and Carson Thurber finished tied for fourth with a 77 while Logan Thurber finished seven with a 79.

