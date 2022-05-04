BHS golfers compete at Lincoln SW Invite

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice boys golf team traveled to Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln on Tuesday for the Lincoln Southwest Invitational.

The Orangemen finished with a team score of 339, which was good for 13th out of 18 teams. The field consisted of mostly Class A schools. Omaha Westside finished first with a score of 295 while Lincoln Southeast was runner-up with a score of 299.

Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart said the team started off good, shooting a 162 on the front nine, but lost focus on the back nine and shot a 177.

"If we are a team that wants to play in the state tournament, this is something we must get better at," Stuart said. "We knew we stepped up in competition today and showed at the beginning we could play with most of the teams. But now we need to finish."

Trey Baehr was the top individual finisher for the Orangemen. His score of 75 was good enough for 10th place.

Sam Wallman shot an 84 and was the one Beatrice player that showed improvement on the back nine. Drew Gleason bounced back from a tough tournament on Monday with a score of 88 on Tuesday.

Grant Carver shot a 92 and Carson Saathoff shot a 97.

Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson was the individual champion with a score of 69 while Grand Island's Marcus Holling was runner-up with a 70.

Beatrice is scheduled to host Norris for a dual on Thursday at the Beatrice Country Club if weather permits. They then travel to the Waverly Invite on Tuesday before hosting districts on May 16.

"We have one more tournament next week and then we will host districts the following week," Stuart said. "Everything is in front of us -- now it's just how bad do we want it."

