BHS golfers compete at Seward

SEWARD -- The Beatrice boys golf team got their season started on Friday at the Seward Invite.

The Orangemen finished with a team score of 331, which was good enough for second place behind Lincoln Pius X's score of 324. Aurora was third with a 332, Seward was fourth with a 343 and Northwest was fifth with a 355.

Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart said it was nice to get the season started.

"We got off to a nice start," Stuart said. "Seward is a little more forgiving than some of the courses we will play. It was the first time for four of our guys playing varsity golf. Each of our players had at least one good round of nine holes and we were able to see what types of things we need to work on because competition is different than playing with your teammates."

Beatrice had three individuals earn top 10 medals.

Trey Baehr was the top finisher for Beatrice with a score of 79, which was good enough for fifth place individually. Preston Paquette finished in seventh place with a score of 82.

"Trey (Baehr) was pretty steady all day," Stuart said. "Preston (Paquette) did a good job of eliminating the big numbers."

Bryant Jurgens finished in ninth place with a score of 83.