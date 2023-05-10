WAVERLY -- The Beatrice boys golf team wrapped up their regular season at the Waverly Invite on Tuesday and finished ninth out of 18 teams.

A pair of Sunland golfers tied for the top score at the event. Beatrice's Trey Baehr was able to birdie his final hole for a 74, which tied him with Norris' Carson Thurber.

Beatrice coach Dick Stuart said Baehr had a good look on the first playoff hole, but just missed it on the low side. He then had some trouble off the tee on the second playoff hole and ended up losing by one, giving him runner-up for the tournament.

Sam Wallman started slow for the Orangemen, but played the last nine holes one over par and just missed a medal, shooting an 80.

Stuart said Carter Murphy was steady shooting a 94 while David Maurstad was able to eliminated the big numbers to shoot a 97. Cole Paben finished the day with a 103.

Beatrice will compete next in the district tournament on Monday in York.

"Time is running out, so we need to do some hard work the next couple days in practice and try to find some improvement so we can give our best shot on Monday," Stuart said.

Norris earned the team championship at the Waverly Invite with a score of 306, which beat runner-up Elkhorn North and third place Gretna, who both shot team scores of 319. Wahoo was fourth with a 330 and Crete was fifth at 333.

IN addition to Carson Thurber's championship score of 74 for Norris, Travis Tilford shot a fourth place score of 76, Connor Roche shot a fifth place score of 77 and AJ Combs shot a ninth place score of 79.

Norris will also compete in the district tournament in York on Friday.