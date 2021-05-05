BHS golfers compete at Wilderness Ridge

The Beatrice boys golf team couldn't carry the momentum of their Trailblazer Conference Championship into their next competition at the Lincoln Southwest Invitational on Tuesday.

The Orangemen finished with a team score of 368 at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course in Lincoln, which was good enough for 12th place out of 18 teams. The competition was mostly Class A schools.

"We had a tough day today with way too many big numbers," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "This is something we started to get rid of and it came back. We need to work on making sure we do not get down when things do not go right. That is golf, and the good players fight through that."

Beatrice didn't have any individual medalists. Their top finisher was Trey Baehr, who finished with an 87 while Bryant Jurgens shot a 92.

Preston Paquette shot a 94, Sam Wallman shot a 95 and Grant Carver rounded out the scoring with a 106.

Omaha Westside was the team champion with a score of 310 while Lincoln Pius X was second with a score of 314 and Grand Island was third with a 321.

Jacob Hellman of Omaha Wetside was the individual champion with a score of 70 while Jason Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X was second with a 74 and Marcus Holling of Grand Island was third with a 76.