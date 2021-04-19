BHS golfers compete at York

YORK -- The Beatrice golf team traveled to the York Invite on Friday and finished 11th out of 20 teams.

The Orangemen finished with a team score of 351. Lincoln Pius X won the meet with a score of 314 while York was second with a 329, Bishop Neumann was third with a 333, Norris was fourth with a 335 and Seward was fifth with a 337.

"As a team, we had troubles with our short game and had too many penalty shots," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "We play districts at York and have one month to get these problems fixed. We saw a number of teams from our district and we have some catching up to do."

Beatrice didn't have any individual medalists at the meet. Their best finisher was Sam Wallman, who shot an 82. Bryant Jurgens shot an 85 for the Orangemen while Trey Baehr shot an 89, Grant Carver shot a 95 and Drew Gleason shot a 98.

"Sam (Wallman) had a good day for us with a consistent 41, 41," Stuart said. "Bryant (Jurgens) and Grant (Carver) had good front nines and Trey (Baehr) had troubles on the front nine, but fought back strong on the back."

Despite a fourth place finish as a team, Norris was also without an individual medalist. Brock Rowley shot an 80, which was just one stroke shy of a 15th place medal.