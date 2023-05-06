The Beatrice boys golf team hosted Norris for a dual on Thursday at Beatrice Country Club.

Norris won the dual with a team score of 154, beating Beatrice's score of 174.

Beatrice's Trey Baehr had the low score in the dual of 36. He had three birdies, three pars and three bogeys on the round.

The next two best scores were shot by Norris' AJ Combs and Connor Roche, who both shot scores of 37.

Beatrice's Sam Wallman and Norris' Carson Thurber both shot a 39. Norris' Thomas Hansmeyer shot a 41 and Travis Tilford shot a 42.

Rounding out Beatrice's scores were Carter Murphy with a 47, Cole Paben with a 52 and David Maurstad with a 54.

The Beatrice boys golf team will wrap up their regular season on Tuesday when they travel to the Waverly Invite. They will then travel to districts at York on May 15. Norris will play in the same district as Beatrice.