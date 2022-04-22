BHS golfers finish 3rd at Fairbury Invite

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice boys golf team traveled to the Fairbury Invite on Thursday and finsihed tied for third out of eight teams.

Beatrice finished with a team score of 352, which was the same score posted by Crete. Norris won the meet with a score of 303 while Seward was runner-up with a score of 336.

"Fairbury Country Club is a course where if you eliminate penalty strokes, you can shoot a really good score," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "We had two golfers who had a really nice day and three players who struggled with this."

Sam Wallman was the top finisher for the Orangemen. His score of 76 was good enough for third place behind individual champion Brock Rowley of Norris, who finished with a score of 70. Norris' Carson Thurber was runner-up with a score of 75. Beatrice's Trey Baehr finished fourth with a score of 77.

"Sam (Wallman) had a nice day with birdies on the last two holes to shoot 76," Stuart said. "Trey was also right there behind with a 77."

Grant Carver finished 24th with a score of 98.

"Grant played a number of really good holes, but had troubles with big numbers," Stuart said.

Carter Murphy finished 27th with a 101 and Drew Gleason rounded out the Beatrice scoring with a 105.

In addition to Rowley and Carson Thurber, Norris got a fifth place finish from Logan Thurber with a 78 and an eighth place finish from A.J. Combs with an 80. Travis Tillford rounded out the Norris scoring with a 92.

Fairbury's Aidan Swanson and Connor Gerths both finished with an 89, which tied them for 16th. Jackson Martin shot a 95, Ben Starr shot a 113 and Kenrick Schoenrock shot a 120.

Beatrice will be in action again on Sunday when they host their home invite at the Beatrice Country Club.

"We need to go in and play with some confidence," Stuart said. "We show in practice that we know what we are doing on the golf course, but now we need to do it in a tournament and prove we are better than what we've shown so far."

