BHS golfers finish 7th in Lincoln

The Beatrice girls golf team opened their season with a seventh place finish at the Lincoln East Invite Thursday at Holmes Golf Course.

Beatrice finished with a score of 404, which put them behind Lincoln Southwest (324), Omaha Westside (337), Elkhorn South (350), Lincoln East (359), Lincoln Southeast (365) and Omaha Skutt (395).

"We knew after losing four seniors that the first meet was going to be a learning experience," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "I think for our first meet, we showed some good signs with a team score only six more than we shot last year."

Makenna Hutt led the way for Beatrice with a 96 while Makenna Parde shot a 99. Paige Southwick shot a 104, Blake Trusty shot a 105 and Kierra Paquette shot a 115.

"Our three seniors did a nice job of leading us and we played two freshmen that had never played in a high school meet before," Stuart said. "For us to be good, we have to get better every day and I think this group will."

The Lady O will have home course advantage in their next meet when they host the Beatrice Invite on Tuesday at the Beatrice Country Club.

"This group is young and we need to keep a good attitude and develop some toughness so we are ready for district time," Stuart said. "Making improvements in our short game will be the key."

