BHS golfers finish runner-up at Fairbury Invite

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice boys golf team finished runner-up at the Fairbury Invite on Thursday.
The Orangemen finished with a team score of 343, which put them behind Norris' score of 326. Seward finished third with a score of 360 and Milford finished fourth with a 384.
"It was nice getting another runner-up finish, but we know as a team we must work hard to improve," said Beatrice head coach Dick Stuart.
Trey Baehr was Beatrice's top finisher with a score of 79, which was good enough for a third place medal. Sam Wallman finished sixth with an 83.
"Trey and Sam both had a good day," Stuart said. "Sam was able to earn his first medal of the year.
Bryant Jurgens finished 11th with an 87 while Grant Carver and Preston Paquette both finished with a 94, which tied for 15th.
"Bryant competed all the way to the end, missing a medal by one shot," Stuart said. "Grant and Preston were consistent."
Stuart said they left some shots on the course and they must improve upon that if they want to do well at districts.
"As a team, we had too many penalty shots and that needs to be fixed," Stuart said. "We have a great opportunity next Monday hosting our own invitational."
Norris won the team championship and they were led by Brock Rowley's runner-up score of 76. Carson Thurber finished fifth with a 79, Logan Thurber finished 10th wtih an 86, AJ Combs finished seventh with an 85 and Easton Petsche finished 11th with an 87.
Fairbury's top finisher was Jackson Martin with a 98 while Roric Blatny and Aidan Swanson each shot a 114.
The individual champion at the Fairbury Invite was Ty Wehrs of Seward, who shot a 73.
The Beatrice golf team will host their home invite Monday at the Beatrice Country Club.