LINCOLN -- The Beatrice girls golf team traveled to the Lincoln North Star Invite on Thursday at Holmes Lake Golf Course and finished second out of 11 teams.

Beatrice finished with a score of 347, which put them behind first place Elkhorn North's score of 337. Norfolk finished third at 366, Fremont was fourth at 388 and Elkhorn was fifth at 389.

"We continue to show improvement," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "It was a perfect day to play golf and we shot our best team score of the year."

Kiera Paquette finished with a score of 76, which was good enough for third place individually behind Elkhorn North's Julia Karmazin (71) and Fremont's Ainsley Giesselman (73).

"Kiera did a very good job of battling back after a slow start," Stuart said.

Maddie Nielsen earned a ninth place medal with a score of 86.

"Maddie Had a very good star to her round," Stuart said.

Paige Southwick shot a 90, Aubrie Simmons shot a 95 and Monet Baehr shot a 105.

"Paige is knocking on the door and will be earning medals in the near future as she only missed it by one shot today," Stuart said. "Aubrie continues to improve and Monet started with a birdie and showed some good play early on, but now we just have to focus on finishing strong."

The Beatrice golfers will return to action on Monday when they travel to the Fairbury Invite.