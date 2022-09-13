BHS golfers win Fairbury Invite

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice girls golf team picked up their first team championship Monday in Fairbury.

The Lady O finished with a team score of 378, which easily beat runner-up Superior's 419 and third place Seward's 472.

"The Fairbury course can be a tough course for the girls some years with many tree-lined fairways," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "But the girls were able to pick up the 41 shot win."

Beatrice occupied the top two spots in the individual standings. Kiera Paquette was the individual champion with a score of 80 while Maddie Nielsen was runner-up with a score of 80.

Paige Southwick earned her first medal of the year. She finished sixth with a 103 Bryleigh McKernan finished with a 109 and Aubrie Simmons finished with a 115.

Rounding out the team standings was Sutton finishing fourth with a 535 and Fairbury finishing fifth with a 572.

Fairbury's top finisher was Makena Schramm, who finished with a 105. Justis Perez finished with a 152, Lilly Ausk finished with a 155 and Arielle Perez finished with a 160.

Tri County had two girls competing. Megan Schmidt finished with a 117 and Kortney Stege finished with a 131. HTRS' Lauren Ogle competed and finished with a 151.

The Beatrice girls golf team will be in action again on Thursday when they host a dual with Norris at the Beatrice Country Club. Beatrice then travels to the Crete Invite on Friday.