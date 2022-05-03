BHS golfers win Trailblazer championship

For the second consecutive year, the Beatrice boys golf team captured the Trailblazer Conference championship while Trey Baehr won a second consecutive individual championship.

The Orangemen finished with a team score of 357 at Platteview Golf Club. It beat runner-up Wahoo's score of 376 and Platteview's third place score of 396.

"It was a very nasty day with cold temperatures and a very steady rain," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "Our kids just battled the elements and found a way to defend the conference title."

Baehr finished with a score of 78, which was good enough for first place.

"Trey won the conference for the second year in a row," Stuart said. "He had a very steady day with a six shot win."

Sam Wallman's score of 89 was good enough for third and Grant Carver's score of 92 earned him fifth.

"Sam competed all the way and pulled out a third place medal," Stuart said. "Grant did a nice job of eliminating the big number and finished in fifth."

Carson Saathoff shot a 98, which earned him 10th place. Drew Gleason shot 101 and Carter Murphy shot 111.

"Carson just hung around enough and received 10th place," Stuart said. "Drew got off to a nice start, but struggled as the conditions got worse. Carter was able to get some valuable experience which will only help him in the future."

Beatrice traveled to the Lincoln Southwest Invite on Tuesday. For those results, see Thursday's Daily Sun. The Orangemen will host a dual with Norris on Thursday before traveling to the Waverly Invite next Tuesday.

The Orangemen will then host districts on May 16 at the Beatrice Country Club. A high enough finish at districts would stamp their ticket to the Class B State Meet in Scottsbluff.

