It was all about catching fire at the right time for Nate Clabaugh and Zak Olsen at the Beatrice Country Club's annual Shotgun Blast Member/Guest Tournament.

The duo got into the tournament's decisive shootout round via a wildcard and then outlasted their competitors on their way to the championship on Saturday. It's the second Shotgun Blast Championship for Clabaugh, who won with his brother Ty Clabaugh in 2015.

Nate Clabaugh said to win the tournament again is a great feeling.

"It's just a great tournament with great people," Clabaugh said. "It's really fun to see everybody again and it's special enough to win it once with my brother, but to come back and win it again this year with a good buddy is pretty special."

Since Clabaugh's brother became a BCC member himself, Nate has had to find a new partner the last several years. He and Olsen have known each other since college after meeting through their wives. They've had a special bond of playing golf together since they met. Clabaugh has also played with Olsen in his member/guest tournament at Shadow Ridge Country Club.

The duo has played in the Shotgun Blast together for several years, but never threatened to win it until this year.

"We really hadn't even come close," Clabaugh said. "We won't the President's flight one year, which is the second flight, but we've never even made it into the shootout for the top flight championship."

The tournament is played over three days. There are eight flights and the first two days consists of players trying to win their flights. The flight winners plus several wildcards get into the shoot out round.

Clabaugh and Olsen were unable to win their flight, but managed a wildcard.

"We got into the shoot out, which is alternate shot and we just started to play really well," Clabaugh said.

It came down to Clabaugh and Olsen against Chad Jurgens and his partner Cliff McDow. The two teams played hole No. 18 to a tie and had to play it again.

"Chad and Cliff got into the weeds and picked up a six and we were able to get the win," Clabaugh said.

Clabaugh reiterated that winning the championship a second time with a different partner is special, but said there's more to this tournament than winning and losing.

"It's such a great tradition and it's so great to see old friends again -- some of whom we haven't seen since last year's tournament,' Clabaugh said. "And you also get to meet a lot of new people, which is really what makes this tournament so great."

Another element that factors positively into the history of the tournament is the course they get to play on. Clabaugh said Beatrice Country Club has never looked better.

"The course was absolutely amazing," he said. "I had people tell me it was the best course they've ever played. The greens were fast but they were true and fair. Andy Hamilton and his crew do an absolutely wonderful job and they deserve a big time shout out."

Only time will tell if Clabaugh and Olsen will try to repeat their championship next year. But until that time comes, they will savor this victory.

"I haven't missed a tournament in many years, but my kids are getting older and busier and this week can be hard on my wife," Clabaugh said. "She has to do all the work why I get to go play golf with my friends. So we'll see about next year, but we had a great and memorable time this year and we'll just enjoy that for now."