Lady O competes at Grand Island Invite

GRAND ISLAND -- The Beatrice girls golf team finished ninth at the Grand Island Invite on Friday.
The field consisted of mostly Class A schools. ,Beatrice finished with a team score of 400.
North Platte won the meet with a score of 316 while Lincoln Pius X finished second at 327 and Lincoln Southwest finished third with a 330. The order of finish after that was Lincoln East (333), Kearney (348), Lincoln Southeast (354), Columbus (369), Grand Island (381), Beatrice (400), Hastings (405), Norfolk (415) and Fremont (424).
It was the low team score of the year for the Lady O, which head coach Dick Stuart was happy with.
"I know that each girl thought they could have done better and understand what they need to work on," Stuart said. "We had some really good nines out of each of our players. Each girl had at least one nine in the forties. Now we need to do that for 18 holes and eliminate the big numbers."
Makenna Hutt was Beatrice's best finisher with a score of 98 while Blake Trusty and Maddie Nielsen had a 100 each. Kierra Paquette had a 102 and Makenna Parde had a 103.
"Makenna Hutt was low for us and we know she will continue to get better," Stuart said. "Makenna Parde and Maddie Nielsen showed a competitive attitude and did not get down after the first nine and played much better on the back nine. Blake Trusty had her best nine since her freshman year and just had a three hold stretch that kept her from one of her best scores of her career. Kierra was steady all day and I know she felt like it could have been better."
Lincoln Pius' Nicole Kolbas was the individual champion with a score of 68.
The Beatrice girls golf team will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Lincoln Southeast Invite.
Tri County finishes second at home invite
The Tri County girls golf Team hosted their home Invitational Friday at Hidden Acres Golf Course.
Tri County finished with a team score of 404, which earned them second place. They finished behind tournament champion Lincoln Lutheran (380). Pius X Green finished third with a score of 410 and Norris finished fourth with a 422.
Tri County was led by Senior Ryan Sand, who placed third in the tournament with a 90. Paige Bartels and Carissa Lijewski both finished with a 102. Bartels won the scorecard tiebreaker medaling 10th while Lijewski received the 11th place medal.
Senior, Haley Pearson, shot a 110 and Junior Taryn VanEperen shot a 116.
Tri County will be in action again next week when they host Seward in a dual and then travel to Henderson to compete in Heartland’s Invitational.
