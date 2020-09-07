Lady O competes at Grand Island Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRAND ISLAND -- The Beatrice girls golf team finished ninth at the Grand Island Invite on Friday.

The field consisted of mostly Class A schools. ,Beatrice finished with a team score of 400.

North Platte won the meet with a score of 316 while Lincoln Pius X finished second at 327 and Lincoln Southwest finished third with a 330. The order of finish after that was Lincoln East (333), Kearney (348), Lincoln Southeast (354), Columbus (369), Grand Island (381), Beatrice (400), Hastings (405), Norfolk (415) and Fremont (424).

It was the low team score of the year for the Lady O, which head coach Dick Stuart was happy with.

"I know that each girl thought they could have done better and understand what they need to work on," Stuart said. "We had some really good nines out of each of our players. Each girl had at least one nine in the forties. Now we need to do that for 18 holes and eliminate the big numbers."

Makenna Hutt was Beatrice's best finisher with a score of 98 while Blake Trusty and Maddie Nielsen had a 100 each. Kierra Paquette had a 102 and Makenna Parde had a 103.