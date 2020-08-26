Lady O finishes 3rd at home invite

"If you just avoid the big scores and then mix in some threes and fours, you can have a good day," Stuart said. "Maddie putted uphill really well and she was just really steady for her first meet ever."

Kierra Paquette finished just behind Nielsen with a 95, which was good enough for a seventh place medal.

"Kierra (Paquette) didn't play as well as she wanted in her first meet last week," Stuart said. "She came back today and made a lot of fours, fives, sixes and sevens and she eliminated the big numbers. Good things happen when you do that and she actually played better as the day went on."

Makenna Hutt shot a 103 for Beatrice, which was good for 12th place.

"Makenna (Hutt) has been playing the best in practice and today was one of those days where she made two big numbers which kept her from the 90s," Stuart said. "She's always capable of being in the 90s, so she'll be OK. We can get that figured out."

Paige Southwick shot a 104, Blake Trusty shot a 105 and Makenna Parde shot a 108.