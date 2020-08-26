Lady O finishes 3rd at home invite

The Beatrice girls golf team hosted their home invite Tuesday at the Beatrice Country Club and took third in the Class B Division.
Beatrice finished with a team score of 407, which put them behind tournament champion Omaha Duchesne (348) and Omaha Skutt (399).
Nebraska City finished fourth with a score of 438, Norris finished fifth with a score of 471 and Waverly finished sixth with a score of 476.
Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart is in the midst of figuring out the team lineup going forward with just six golfers on the team. On Tuesday, their sixth golfer actually posted their best score.
Freshman Maddie Nielsen's score of 94 was good enough to earn a seventh place individual medal. Her score did not count towards the Lady O team score since she was listed as the team's sixth player.
Stuart said the team is fairly even in skill level and on Tuesday, they went with more experience for the starting lineup.
"I guessed wrong," Stuart said. "Maddie (Nielsen) hadn't really played all year, so we went with the more experienced lineup but she went out and played really well in her first ever tournament. If we would have played her in the varsity lineup, we would have gotten second."
Stuart said Nielsen kept the ball in play, making a lot of sevens or better.
"If you just avoid the big scores and then mix in some threes and fours, you can have a good day," Stuart said. "Maddie putted uphill really well and she was just really steady for her first meet ever."
Kierra Paquette finished just behind Nielsen with a 95, which was good enough for a seventh place medal.
"Kierra (Paquette) didn't play as well as she wanted in her first meet last week," Stuart said. "She came back today and made a lot of fours, fives, sixes and sevens and she eliminated the big numbers. Good things happen when you do that and she actually played better as the day went on."
Makenna Hutt shot a 103 for Beatrice, which was good for 12th place.
"Makenna (Hutt) has been playing the best in practice and today was one of those days where she made two big numbers which kept her from the 90s," Stuart said. "She's always capable of being in the 90s, so she'll be OK. We can get that figured out."
Paige Southwick shot a 104, Blake Trusty shot a 105 and Makenna Parde shot a 108.
"Paige (Southwick) had a couple of eights, but she also made a nice birdie on 17," Stuart said. "Blake (Trusty) had a pretty good day going but had some troubles on 13 with the hazard. We can fix that. Makenna (Parde) had the same kind of day with one bad hole on the back nine."
Stuart said the season is young and it's clear what the team has to work on moving forward.
"We have to improve our short game," Stuart said. "We've got to get better 50 yards and in and that includes our putts from four feet and in. It will just take practice, practice, practice."
Omaha Duchesne occupied the top three individual spots in Class B. Kate Kelly, Bridget Duffy and Isabelle Gutschewski all shot an 85 while Omaha Skutt's Grace Augustine was fourth with a 92 and Brynn Nelson of Nebraska City was fifth with a 93.
Norris was led by Carrie Driskell's 108 while Alexis Jantzen shot a 118 and Emily Glinsmann shot a 119. Delaini Harper shot a 126 and Gabi Wyrick shot a 129.
Fairbury had two golfers competing at the Beatrice Invite. Makena Schramm shot a 135 and Ericka Kroeker shot a 136.
Millard North won the Class A Division Championship at the Beatrice Invite with a team score of 328. They finished ahead of Lincoln Southwest's 341 and Lincoln Pius X's 356.
Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas and Millard North's Kate Ruge both finished with a 74, but Kolbas won a tiebreaker for the individual championship. Sydney Taake of Papillion-LaVista finished third with a 76, Neely Adler of Lincoln Southwest finished fourth with a 77 and Bella Pesicka of Millard North finished fifth with an 80.
The Beatrice girls golf team will be in action again next Tuesday when they travel to the Lincoln Pius X Invite
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!