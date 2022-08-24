Lady O finishes runner-up at home invite

The Beatrice girls golf team hosted their home invite and finished runner-up to Omaha Duchesne.

The Lady O finished with a team score of 362 while Duchesne finished with a Class B best score of 331. Nebraska City was third with a 406, Norris was fourth with a 411, Omaha Skutt was fifth with a 417 and Waverly was sixth with a 418.

Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart said he was really pleased with his team's score.

"It was a beautiful day and when you have three girls shoot their best scores ever, it's a good day," Stuart said. "But our girls realize there are still a lot of things to work on to be where we want to be at the end of the season."

Beatrice had three golfers finish in the top 15. Kiera Paquette was the tournament runner-up with a score of 79, which was just three strokes behind Omaha Duchesne player Isabelle Gutschewski's first place score of 76.

"Kiera played 15 holes at even par," Stuart said. "She had three holes where she had one bad shot and made numbers she wouldn't make on a really good day for her. But she still had a really nice day and it's always great to have somebody in the 70s."

Maddie Nielsen shot an 83 for the Lady O, which was good enough for fifth place individually.

"Maddie had her best score of her career," Stuart said. "She's another girl who was just pretty steady all day long. We just need her to keep building that confidence and if she does, she'll have a really good year."

Aubrie Simmons' score of 97 was good enough for 14th place.

"Aubrie was also just very consistent all day and never made more than a seven," Stuart said. "She also got pars on two tough par threes -- eight and 15. If you do the little things like that, you know you'll have a good individual score."

Paige Southwick finished just outside of the top 15 with a 16th place score of 103.

"Paige had the same score as the first tournament, but on a much tougher course this time," Stuart said. "She just needs to work on her short game a little bit and we should be able to get her under 100."

Myah Hood rounded out the varsity scoring with a 29th place score of 121.

"We're going to keep working with Myah and the more experience she gets, the better she'll get," Stuart said. "She just has to work on eliminating big numbers. She did start the day with a par, which was great to see."

Monet Baehr, who played for the junior varsity in this tournament, shot a 17th place score of 104.

"It was a really good day for Monet," Stuart said. "She does have varsity experience, she's improving every day and the more she gets relaxed, the better she'll get. We feel really good about her and think she's moving in the right direction."

Omaha Duchesne is constantly in the Class B State Championship hunt and they won state championships four years in a row from 2015-2018.

"We do like to play good competition," Stuart said. "That way when we get to districts, we're not shocked with what we see. We can just go out and play. When you play the best players, you see what you need to strive for."

Norris' top individual player was Emily Glinsmann. Her score of 97 was good enough for 13th place. Lexi Jantzen shot a 15th place score of 102, Alexa Starner was 19th with a 106, Meredith Ellerbrake was 20th with a 106 and Delaini Harper rounded out the scoring for the Lady Titans with a 25th place score of 111.

There also was separate scoring for the Class A schools at the Beatrice Invite. Lincoln Southwest finished first with a 305, Millard North was second with a 311, Omaha Marian was third with a 340, Papillion LaVista South was fifth with a 346 and Columbus and Gretna tied for sixth with a 355.

Lincoln Pius X, Papillion LaVista, Ralston and Millard West rounded out the Class A field.

Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas was the Class A Tournament with a 66 while Omaha Marian's Madison Murnan was second with a 71 and Millard North's Cali Wisdom and Erin Lee tied for third with a 73.

The Beatrice girls golf team will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to a dual at Fairbury.