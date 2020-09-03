Lady O golfers compete at Pius Invite

The Beatrice girls golf team traveled to the Lincoln Pius X Invite on Tuesday and finished 14th out of 17 teams.
Beatrice was the only Class B team in the field and the tournament was loaded with some of the top teams in Class A.
The Lady O finished with a team score of 415. Millard North won the tournament with a score of 328, Lincoln Pius X was second at 329 and North Platte was third at 330.
The order of finish after that was Lincoln Southwest, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Marian, Papillion-La Vista South, Kearney, Millard West, Grand Island and Columbus.
"We knew that we were going against some of the best teams in Class A," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "I would say the top 10 teams were all there. We want to see the best. And now we know we have to keep improving and working hard so we can be one of the better teams in Class B."
Stuart said the team played well on the front nine, but didn't finish like they would have liked on the back nine.
Kierra Paquette was Beatrice top finisher with a score of 95.
"Kierra was very steady all day and had a nice score for a freshman," Stuart said.
Makenna Hutt had a 105 and Paige Southwick had a 106. Maddie Neilsen and Makenna Parde both had a 109 to round out the Lady O scoring.
Coco Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X was the individual champion with a score of 67 while Baylee Steele of North had a 74 and Katie Ruge of Millard North and Sydney Taake of Papillion-La Vista had a 75 each.
The Lady O will be in action again on Friday when they travel to the Grand Island Invite.
