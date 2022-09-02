Lady O golfers compete at Pius Shoot Out

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice girls golf team traveled to the Lincoln Pius X Shoot Out on Tuesday at Woodland Hills Golf Course.

The Lady O finished 11th in a field of mostly Class A schools. Of the 16 teams competing, only two are in Class B.

Beatrice finished with a team score of 380. Lincoln Southwest won the tournament with a 303, Lincoln East was second with a 314 and Millard Norht was third with a 319.

"We had a good day," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "We were happy to finish in 11th place. This was 38 strokes better than we scored last year at this same tournament."

Kiera Paquette led the way for the Lady O with a score of 76, which was good for seventh place individually. Omaha Marian's Madison Murnan won the tournament with a 69 while Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X was second with a 71 and Alysen Sander of Linncoln Southwest was third with a 72.

"Kiera had a really good day with her best score of the year," Stuart said.

Maddie Nielsen was Beatrice's next best finisher with a 94 while Paige Southwick had her best score of the year -- a 102.

Aubree Simmons was consistent with a 54 on both sides for a 108. Monet Baehr played in her first varsity tournament and shot a 124.

"The week before, Monet shot her career best, so we know she has it in her," Stuart said. "We have confidence in her and she needs to relax and just let it happen."

The Lady O were in action again on Friday at the Grand Island Invite at Jackrabbit Run Golf course. For those results, see Tuesday's Daily Sun. Beatrice will next be in action on Thursday when they travel to the Lincoln Southeast Invite at Holmes Lake Golf Course.

"The difference between our team score at Pius and our team score at our invite, was we had some big numbers on Tuesday," Stuart said. "We know that we need to keep working on eliminating those big numbers and we will have a very good year."