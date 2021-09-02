Lady O golfers compete at Pius Shootout

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice girls golf team traveled to Woodland Hills Golf Course in Lincoln for the Lincoln Pius X Shootout.

The Lady O shot a 418, which was their best team score of the year. They finished 13th in the team standings, but it was a field of all Class A teams.

"If you go by our finish in the team race, it does not look very good," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "But the top 10 teams in Class A were at this invitational on a difficult course with a lot of penalty areas."

Kiera Paquette led the way for Beatrice with a score of 87 while Maddie Nielsen shot a 91.

"Kiera was very steady all day," Stuart said. "Maddie had her best nine hole score on the back nine with a 43."

Aubree Simmons continues to lower her score, shooting a 114. Monet Baehr shot a 126 and Erin Ware shot a 131.

"Monet played 16 good holes and Erin had a tough front nine, but continued to battle on the back nine," Stuart said.

Lincoln Southwest won the team championship with a score of 302 while Millard North was second with a 303 and Lincoln East was third with a 323.