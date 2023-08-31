LINCOLN -- The Beatrice girls golf team graveled to the Lincoln Pius X Shoot Out on Tuesday at Woodland Hills Golf Course.

The Lady O finished with a team score of 365, which put them in sixth place out of 15 teams. Lincoln Southwest won, shooting a team score of 297 while Omaha Marian was third at 312, Omaha Duchesne was fourth at 330 and Kearney was fifth at 352.

It was the first 18-hole tournament of the year for Beatrice and head coach Dick Stuart said it exposed some things they need to work on.

"It showed we need to continue to work on both the physical and mental part of a five-hour round," Stuart said. "The good thing is we finished in the highest spot in the last 10 years in this tournament and had our best score ever at this tournament."

Maddie Nielsen led the way for Beatrice with an 86 while Kiera Paquette was just behind Nielsen with an 87.

"Maddie played very well on her first nine and just had some bad breaks on the back nine," Stuart said. "Kiera just had one of those days where if something could go wrong, it did, but she still shot an 87."

Paige Southwick shot a 91, Aubrie Simmons shot a 101 and Monet Baehr shot a 104.

"Paige hit the ball well and played 14 holes really well and just ran out of gas, but still shot a respectable 91," Stuart said. "Aubrie hit the ball well, but had a little trouble with her putting or she could have easily broken 100. Monet had a couple bad holes on each nine, but continued to fight back."

Lincoln Southwest's Eden Larson won the individual championship with a 68 while Fremont's Ansley Giesselmann, Lincoln East's Elly Honnens and Omaha Marian's Madison Murnan all finished with a 73.

Stuart said every player on the team feels like they left strokes out there.

"But these are all things we can work on and improve our team score as the year goes on," Stuart said.

The Beatrice golfers will be in action again on Friday when they travel to the Grand Island Invite at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.