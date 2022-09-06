Lady O golfers compete in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND -- The Beatrice girls golf team traveled to the Grand Island Invite on Friday.

The Lady O, playing in a tournament consisting of mostly Class A Schools, finished eighth out of 14 teams.

Beatrice finished with a team score of 385 at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course. Lincoln East won the meet with a 314, Lincoln Southwest was second with a 322 and North Platte was third with a 334.

"This was our last chance this year to go against some of the best Class A schools," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "We feel like we did a good job of representing Beatrice High School."

Beatrice was once again led by Kiera Paquette, whose score of 79 was good enough for an eighth place medal. Maddie Nielsen finished with an 88 and Stuart said she was "very close" to being under the 85 mark.

"We think Maddie will be able to accomplish that this season," Stuart said.

Aubree Simmons was steady and finished with a 101.

"Aubree is very close to a mid 90 score and she'll get there with a little work on her short game," Stuart said.

Monet Baehr and Paige Southwick did not have one of their better days, finishing with a 117 and 119 respectively.

"We know as a staff that they will work hard this week and will have better days for us in the coming meets," Stuart said.

Stuart said a big positive for the day was no penalty shots.

"Now we have to improve on our game inside 50 yards," Stuart said.

Hailey Kenkel of Grand Island was the individual champion with a score of 70 while Karsen Morrison of North Platte and Sarah Lasso of Colunbus were second and third with scores of 72.

The Lady O will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the North Star Invite at Highlands.