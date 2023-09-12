FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice girls golf team captured their first team championship of the year at the Fairbury Invite.

Beatrice finished with a team score of 354, which beat Sutton's 419 and Seward's 448.

"We have been knocking on the door for a tournament championship and it finally came on Monday," said head coach Dick Stuart. "Going into the day, we felt like we had a good chance and our girls played with confidence and got the job done."

All five Beatrice golfers finished in the top 10. Maddie Nielsen finished runner-up with a score of 84. That put her behind Heartland's Mia Hiebner, who finished with an 82.

"Maddie led the way for us with a very consistent 42 on both nines," Stuart said.

Kiera Paquette finished third for the Lady O with an 87.

"Kiera did not play as well as she would have liked, but still finished with an 87 and got a third place medal," Stuart said.

Aubrie Simmons had her best round of the year, finishing fourth with a 91.

Paige Southwick battled back from a tough front nine to shoot low on the back nine, finishing fifth with a 92. Monet Baehr finished tied for ninth with a 104, but lost the count back to get an 11th place medal.

Beatrice will return to action on Friday when they travel to the Crete Invite.

Tri County also competed at the Fairbury Invite. Brook Boyce finished 20th with a score of 120 and Emma Sullivan finished 23rd with a 124. Fairbury's Justis Perez finished 29th with a 162.