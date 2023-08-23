The Beatrice girls golf team battled the hot temperature Tuesday to finish third at their home invite at the Beatrice Country Club.

Due to the forecasted heat, officials changed the format of the tournament to nine holes and started earlier in the morning.

Beatrice finished with a team score of 173, which put them behind Duchesne's 151 and Bennington's 171. Omaha Skutt finished fourth with 194, Norris was fifth with 205, Waverly was sixth with 206 and Nebraska City was seventh with 209.

Beatrice head coach Dick Stuart said a few tiny mistakes kept them from a second place finish.

"But I'll take the score we shot today," Stuart said. "We had a lot of good things happen and I think we're going in the right direction. We just have to clean up some of the finer things so we can continue to improve."

Kiera Paquette led the way for Beatrice with a 39, which tied her for the fourth best score individually.

"Kiera played eight holes at even par and just maybe got a little too technical on hole 4," Stuart said. "She should have made at worst a bogey, but made a triple bogey. Those are the little things we can fix. Kiera did a lot of good things today."

Maddie Nielsen finished with a 42, which tied her for the eighth best score.

"Maddie had one of her best rounds of the year," Stuart said. "But she feels like she can play better as the year goes on. Once again, there's just a couple little things to work on in practice tomorrow and hopefully she can score a little better by the time we get to the big meets."

Paige Southwick finished with a 45 for the Lady O.

"Paige is showing a lot of good signs," Stuart said. "She's been working hard over the winter and summer and her swing is improving. It's just a matter of believing she can get that score lower. The coaches know she can do it, we just need to get her to mentally believe she can do it."

Aubrie Simmons finished with a 47 and Monet Baehr finished with a 54.

"Aubrie is another person that is playing with more confidence and and understands you don't have to hit a great shot every time -- you can just bunt it up around the green and keep it in play," Stuart said. "Monet had a great practice session, but just had some trouble with her short game. She just needs to work on some chipping and putting and get ready for Thursday."

Beatrice also had a JV team compete in the tournament and had two players finish in the top 20 individually. Erin Ware shot a 50 and Mya Hood shot a 51.

"The nice thing about our team is we feel like we have nine players that can play at the varsity level," Stuart said. "Before today, we felt like it was clear who our top five were, but it's nice to see our JV girls working at it. So we will keep playing and evaluating."

Stuart said he was happy with how the team adapted to the hot and humid conditions.

"We didn't feel like it was that bad at all," Stuart said. "There was a little bit of a breeze, which helped."

Norris was led by Lilly Ballard's 43 while Natalie Shield shot a 46, Jolei Skov shot a 54 and Jordan Tilford shot a 62.

Omaha Duchesne occupied the top three spots in the individual standings. Whitney Dahir won with a 34, Kate Kelley was second with a 36 and June Mullen shot a 38. Bennington's Savannah McFalls and Kennedy Anderson tied Paquette for fourth with scores of 39.

Six Class A teams also traveled down for the Beatrice Invite as they played the back nine.

Lincoln Southwest topped the Class A Standings with a score of 164 while Papillion LaVista South was second with a 188 and Lincoln Pius X and Papillion LaVista finished tied for third with team scores of 198. Millard North finished fifth with a 200 and Ralston/Mercy was sixth with a 234.

Eden Larson of Lincoln Southwest finished first individually in Class A with a 37 while Cali Wisdom of Millard North was second with a 39 and Yve Nelson of Lincoln Southwest was third with a 41.

The Beatrice girls golfers will return to action on Thursday when they travel to the Lincoln Northwest Invite at Highlands Golf Course.