Lady O golfers finish fifth at state

GERING -- The Beatrice girls golf team was able to finish fifth in the team standings at the Class B State Tournament at Monument Shadow Golf Course in Gering.

The Lady O finished with a two day team score of 786, which put them behind champion Omaha Duchesne's 653 as well as Scottsbluff (661), Elkhorn North (695) and Bennington (727).

Beatrice's team score of 387 on Tuesday was 12 strokes better than Monday's score of 399. Their fifth place final finish was six places better than last year's finish of 11th place.

"Our goal was to see if we could finish in the top six," Stuart said. "We knew getting into the top four would be tough, but we wanted to finish sixth or better. We had nice weather yesterday, but didn't really play as good as we thought we could. Today we had some pretty windy conditions, but still improved by 12 shots. So I'm proud of how we competed."

Kiera Paquette was able to earn a sixth place medal for the Lady O. She followed up her score of 82 on Monday with an 81 on Tuesday for a combined score of 163.

Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff was the Class B State Champion with a two day score of 141 while Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North was runner-up with a 143.

Paquette was just two strokes out of a tie for fourth place and three strokes out of a tie for third place.

Stuart said Paquette hung tough on Monday and got off to a slow start on Tuesday, but was able to turn it around and have a solid back nine in tough and windy conditions.

"Kiera knew what she wanted to do this week and she was able to go out and do it," Stuart said. "She was really solid on the back nine today and really showed what she's made out of."

Beatrice's next best finisher was Paige Southwick. She was able to duplicate her score of 101 from Monday for a combined score of 202, which put her in a tie for 34th place.

"Paige just continued to get better as the season went on," Stuart said. "Her scores this week weren't quite as good as she's been posting, but the conditions and the atmosphere really contributed to that. She didn't finish well yesterday, but she was able to chip in on the first hold today and then really put together a nice back nine."

Not far behind Southwick was Madelyn Nielsen, who followed up her 104 from Monday with a 101 on Tuesday. Her combined score of 205 was good enough for 36th place.

"Maddie got kind of frustrated yesterday, but she learned from it and played with a lot more confidence today," Stuart said. "Her score wasn't quite where she wanted, but it was still a nice round considering the conditions."

Monet Baehr followed up her 112 from Monday with a 104 on Tuesday, which gave her a 216 and tied her for 48th.

"Other than the 10th hole and 17th hole, Monet played really well," Stuart said. "If it weren't for those two holes, she would have been under 100. She got her confidence going and this experience she gained will help her confidence going forward."

After shooting a 113 on Monday, Aubrie Simmons shot a 119 on Tuesday for a 232, which was good enough for 60th.

"We always know that Aubrie will post a score that won't hurt us," Stuart said. "She hit her driver well yesterday, but struggled with the rest of her game. Today was just the opposite. We know she'll put it all together like we know she can. We have some good ways to help her and I know she'll be a big contributor for us again next year."

Stuart said it was a very successful season in which his team improved from an 11th place team at state last year to fifth place this year. The team also won four tournaments during the season, including a conference championship. They also finished runner-up three other times.

"Coming into the season, we weren't used to finishing first and second in tournaments," Stuart said. "So to finish that high in seven different tournaments -- we are pretty proud of that."

The team will return all five golfers that competed at state as well as some junior varsity players that will push for playing time next year.

"We went from 11th place to fifth place and now we have to find a way to make that next jump into the top three," Stuart said. "These girls believe in themselves and they will work hard in the off season to try and make that jump. We also have some JV girls who could push for playing time. It will come down to whoever works the hardest and I know all of these girls will push themselves."

Stuart said his coaching staff will also do everything they can to help the team make that jump. His staff consists of Devin Stuart, Archie Morris and Kiersten Baete.

"Our girls get more individual attention because of the number of great coaches we have helping out, " Stuart said. "I couldn't ask for better assistant coaches."

Norirs finishes seventh at state

The Norris girls golf team followed up their 423 on Monday with a 392 on Tuesday for a combined score of 815, which was good enough for seventh place as a team.

Norris was led by senior Delaini Harper, who shot a 100 on Monday and a 90 on Tuesday for a 190, which was good enough to tie for 26th place.

Senior Emily Glinsmann was the next best finisher for Norris. She shot 103 on both days and her score of 206 was good enough to tie for 37th.

Junior Lilly Ballard followed up her 112 on Monday with a 97 on Tuesday. Her score of 209 put her in a tie for 41st.

Freshman Natalie Shield shot a 108 on Monday and a 102 on Tuesday. Her 210 put her in a tie for 43rd.

Senior Meredith Ellerbrake followed up her 119 on Monday with a 114 on Tuesday for a combine score of 234, putting her in 61st.