Lady O golfers finish fifth

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice girls golf team finished fifth out of 13 teams at the Lincoln Southeast Invite on Thursday.

The Lady O finished with a team score of 399, which put them behind Papillion-LaVista South (344), Columbus (359), Omaha Mercy/Ralston (386) and Grand Island (397).

Beatrice finished ahead of Fremont, Lincoln Northeast, Norfolk, Bellevue West, Elkhorn, Lincoln North Star, Millard South and Lincoln High.

"On a day when it could have been easy to make excuses, our girls went out and battled and shot our best team score of the year," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "Our three seniors lead us today and their experience playing in not so nice conditions really helped. We struggled some at the start of the day with little practice time this week, but they did not let that get them down."

Makenna Hutt led the way for Beatrice with a 94, just missing a medal by two strokes. Blake Trusty had 100 and Makenna Parde had a 101.

Blake had a nice day shooting 100 for the second time," Stuart said. "Makenna Parde has been very consistent for us."

Paige Southwick had a consistent 104, shooting a 52 on both the front nine and the back nine. Maddie Nielson rounded out the Lady O scoring with a 116.