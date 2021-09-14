Lady O golfers finish runner-up at Fairbury

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice girls golf team traveled to the Fairbury Invite on Monday and finished runner-up.
The Lady O's team score of 440 was just two strokes behind team champion Superiror's 438. Seward was third with a 474 while Syracuse and Crete were fourth and fifth.
"We did not play our best today," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "We had a lot of trouble with our short game, which made it hard to get our confidence back during the round. We had some good holes, but we had way too many big numbers."
Kiera Paquette was Beatrice's top finisher with a runner-up score of 93. Heartland's Elizabeth Mestl won the individual championship with a score of 93.
With a solid back nine, Maddie Nielsen was able to finish fourth with a 101, while Bryleigh McKernan was steady, finishing 12th with a 116. Monet Baehr finished 19th with a 130. Erin Ware finished 24th with a score of 133.
Fairbury's Makena Schramm finished eighth with a 107 and Ericka Kroeker finished 10th with a 113.
Tri County's Megan Schmidt finished 14th with a 119, Taryn Vaneperen finished 18th with a 127 and Kourtney Stege finished 25th with a 145.
HTRS's Gracie Shafer finished third individually with a score of 99.
The Beatrice golfers previously competed in the Lincoln North Star Classic at Highlands Golf Course and finished third out of nine teams. Their team score of 401 was their lowest score of the year as a team and was bested only by Elkhorn North's 310 and Fremont's 367.
Rounding out the standings was Ralston/Mercy (402), Norfolk (414), Millard South (415), Elkhorn (423), Papillion (430) and North Star (450).
Kiera Paquette earned a medal for Beatrice. Her score of 83 was good enough for eighth place individually. Elkhorn North's Emily Karmazin and Julia Karmazin occupied the top two spots individually with scores of 69 and 71.
"Kiera was very steady for us all day," Stuart said. "The thing we like is Kiera has been eliminating the big number."
Maddie Nielsen was Beatrice's next best finisher with a 91.
"Maddie played 15 very good holes and just had a few holes she would like to have back," Stuart said. "I like how she is continuing to improve each meet."
Erin Ware shot a 113, Monet Baehr shot a 114 and Bryleigh McKernan shot a 91.
"Erin Ware and Monet Baehr had one of their best days," Stuart said. "Bryleigh McKernan was playing in her first varsity match and did well."
Prior to that, Beatrice played in the Grand Island Invite at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course. In a field of mostly Class A schools, Beatrice finished 11th with a team score of 415. Lincoln Southwest won with a 307, Lincoln Southeast was second with a 322 and Lincoln Southeast was third with a 337.
Paquette finished the day with an 82, Nielsen shot a 93, Aubrie Simmons shot a 114, Baehr shot a 126 and Ware shot a 127.