Lady O golfers finish runner-up at Fairbury

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice girls golf team traveled to the Fairbury Invite on Monday and finished runner-up.

The Lady O's team score of 440 was just two strokes behind team champion Superiror's 438. Seward was third with a 474 while Syracuse and Crete were fourth and fifth.

"We did not play our best today," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "We had a lot of trouble with our short game, which made it hard to get our confidence back during the round. We had some good holes, but we had way too many big numbers."

Kiera Paquette was Beatrice's top finisher with a runner-up score of 93. Heartland's Elizabeth Mestl won the individual championship with a score of 93.

With a solid back nine, Maddie Nielsen was able to finish fourth with a 101, while Bryleigh McKernan was steady, finishing 12th with a 116. Monet Baehr finished 19th with a 130. Erin Ware finished 24th with a score of 133.

Fairbury's Makena Schramm finished eighth with a 107 and Ericka Kroeker finished 10th with a 113.

Tri County's Megan Schmidt finished 14th with a 119, Taryn Vaneperen finished 18th with a 127 and Kourtney Stege finished 25th with a 145.

HTRS's Gracie Shafer finished third individually with a score of 99.