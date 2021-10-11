Lady O golfers head west for state tournament

SCOTTSBLUFF -- The Beatrice girls golf team is off and running at the Class B State Golf Tournament at Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff.

The Lady O opened the tournament with a first day score of 451, which has them positioned in 11th place.

Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart said he expected his young team to have some opening day jitters, which turned out to be the case.

"Now we have to find a way to learn from it," Stuart said. "We have to work to be better than what we were today. The wind picked up at the end of the day today which made it a much more difficult course. The conditions will be tougher tomorrow with wind and potentially rain in the forecast, but we still think we can play better."

Leading the way for Beatrice is sophomore Kiera Paquette. Her first day score of 88 is good enough for ninth place individually.

"Kiera started off really well and then was steady," Stuart said. "She made one mental mistake that cost her a couple, but overall, she played well, but she thinks she can play better and I know she can as well."

Maddie Nielsen is Beatrice's next best golfer. Her first day score of 99 is good enough to tie her for 24th individually.

"Maddie had one of those days where she just gutted it out," Stuart said. "Her back was bugging her a little bit, so she wasn't swinging as free, but she still was able to keep it under 100."

Rounding out the scoring for Beatrice was Erin Ware with a 131, Monet Baehr with a 133 and Aubrie Simmons with a 135.

"We have no doubt that all three will play better," Stuart said. "We might not have great weather tomorrow, but we still feel like we can play better and they will only continue to learn from this. Nobody was real happy today because we had too many big numbers."

Despite a tough first day, Stuart said the experience his team is gaining will be valuable in years to come.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to still be playing," Stuart said. "It's fun for the girls and it's a great learning experience."

The Norris girls shot an opening day score of 433, which is good enough for ninth place.

Delaini Harper led the way for the Lady Titans with a score of 101 while Emily Glinsman shot a 104.

Atlee Hansmeyer shot a 110, Alexis Jantzen shot a 118 and Meredith Ellerbrake shot a 122.

Elkhorn North is leading the team standings with a score of 335. Omaha Duchesne is in third with a 359 and Scottsbluff is third with a 362.

Elkhorn North occupies the top two spots individually. Emily Karmazin shot an opening round of 72 while Julia Karmazin is second with a 75. Nielli Heinold of Scottsbluff is in third with an 80.

The second and final round of the Class B State Tournament is slated for Tuesday.

Johnson County Central's Vanessa Jimenez is playing in the Class C State Golf Tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus. She shot a first round score of 116.

