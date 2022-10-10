Lady O golfers in 5th place at state

GERING -- The Beatrice girls golf team is currently in fifth place after the first day Class B State Golf Tournament Monday at Monument Shadow Golf Course in Gering.

The Lady O finished the first day with a team score of 399. Omaha Duchesne is leading the team standings after shooting a 320 while Scottbuff is second at 323. Elkhorn North is in third with a 348 and Bennington is fourth with a 357.

Beatrice is led by Kiera Paquette, who is currently tied for seventh after shooting an opening round score of 82.

Elkhorn North's Julia Karmazin is leading the individual standings with an opening 71 while Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley is second with a 75 and Omaha Duchesne's Whitney Dahir is third with a 76.

Paquette is just one stroke out of sixth place and three strokes out of a tie for fourth place.

Paige Southwick is Beatrice's next best finisher after one round. Her score of 101 has her tied for 35th. Madelyn Nielsen is tied for 40th after shooting a 104, Monet Baehr is tied for 55th with a 112 and Aubrie Simmons is in 58th with a 113.

Norris is currently in 10th place after the first round after shooting a team score of 423. In addition to behind the top five teams, Norris also behind Northwest (400), York (408), Gering (410) and Hastings (421).

Norris is ahead of Waverly (424) and Lexington (476).

Norris is being led by Delaini Harper, whose score of 100 puts her in 34th. Emily Glinsmann is tied for 38th with a score of 103, Natalie Shield is tied for 46th with a 108, Lilly Ballard is tied for 55th with a 112, Meredeth Ellerbrake is in 62nd with a score of 119

The second and final round of the Class B State Tournament will take place on Tuesday.