Lady O golfers open season in Lincoln

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice girls golf team opened their season on Saturday at the Lincoln East Invite at Holmes Golf Course.

The Lady O finished with a team score of 393, which put them in ninth place. Beatrice was the only Class B team in the field. Lincoln Southwest won the meet with a 307 while Lincoln East was second at 321.

Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart said despite not finishing very high in the standings, he was pleased with how his team opened the season.

"The goal was to keep our score under 400 and we were able to do that," Stuart said. "Playing in class A tournaments early is a good way to let our girls see what we need to get better at and work to be at our best come district time."

Kiera Paquette led the way for Beatrice. Her score of 86 was good enough for 15th place individually.

"Kiera played very well on the front nine and just needs to clean up some little things around the greens," Stuart said.

Maddie Nielsen was Beatrice's next best finisher with a 96.

"Maddie was steady all day and did a good job of having no big numbers," Stuart said.

Paige Southwick was able to shoot a 103 for the Lady O.

"Paige has not played competitive golf for over a year and was able to have a lot of good holes," Stuart said. "Now we need to help her be more consistent."

Aubrie Simmons shot a pair of 54's, which gave her a total of 108.

"Aubrie showed that as this year goes on, she will get better from being relaxed and having experience from playing last year," Stuart said.

Myah Hood rounded out the Lady O scoring with a 118.

"Myah played in her first varsity tournament and was a little nervous on her first nine, but played much better on her second nine," Stuart said.

Lincoln Southwest occupied the top four spots in the individual standings. Lauryn Ball and Tatum Twerwilliger were first and second with scores of 76.

The Lady O will be in action again on Tuesday when they host the Beatrice Invite at the Beatrice Country Club.