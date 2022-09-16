Lady O golfers out-duel Norris

The Beatrice girls golf team hosted a dual with Norris Thursday at the Beatrice Country Club.

The Lady O was able to finish with a score of 186, which beat the visiting Lady Titans' score of 198.

"Thursday was our first windy day of the season," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "Some of the gals had a hard time adjusting at the beginning, but after a few holes, they were able to put it together."

Kiera Paquette once again led the way for Beatrice with a 41, but she had some nice help from Paige Southwick, who finished with a 44.

Maddie Nielsen got off to a slow start, but played well on the last three holes to finish with a 49.

Aburie Simmons also got off to a slow start, but finished well on the last five holes to finish with a 52. Monet Baehr finished with a 54.

"Money had some trouble withe the putter, but continued to compete and shot a 54," Stuart said.

Stuart said there were lessons to be learned from Thursday's victory.

"The best part of today was all 10 of our girls competed to the final putt and learned some lessons about how to play in the wind and grind out a 12 shot victory over Norris," Stuart said.

Norris was led by Emily Glinsman and Delaini Harper, who both finished with a 47. Meredith Ellerbrake shot a 51, Alexa Starner shot a 53 and Lilly Ballard shot a 58.

Both the Beatrice and Norris girls were in action again on Friday at the Crete Invite. For those results, see Tuesday's Daily Sun. Beatrice will then travel to a dual at Nebraska City on Tuesday.