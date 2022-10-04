Lady O golfers qualify for state tournament

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice girls golf team finished runner-up in the B-5 District Tournament on Monday, which qualifies them for the state tournament.

Playing at Table Creek Golf Course in Nebraska City, the Lady O finished with a team score of 386, which was just four strokes behind district champion Norris' 382. Waverly finished third with a 389, which qualifies them for state.

"It was not our best golf, but we were able to survive and advance," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart.

Beatrice was led by junior Kiera Paquette's 84, which was individual runner-up to Waverly's TIa Phaisan, who shot an 82.

"Kiera once again got us off to a good start finishing second," Stuart said. "Her nines were consistent with a 42 on each side."

junior Paige Southwick was the next best finisher with a 96, which was good enough for ninth place individually.

"Paige had been knocking on the door for a really good round and was able to finish ninth," Stuart said. "She played well for us on the back nine with a 45."

Maddie Nielsen finished with a 99 for the Lady O.

"Maddie had a good day except for one bad hole," Stuart said.

Aubrie Simmons shot a 107 and Monet Baehr shot a 110.

"The difference for us today was a little nerves and just too many big numbers," Stuart said. "I think when we get to Gering next week, we will be more relaxed and our girls will be able to take care of those big numbers. We've had a number of competitions since Labor Day and I think it will be good to have some practices this week to relax and go out and have some fun."

Team champion Norris was led by Emily Glinsmann's 93, which was good enough for sixth place individually. Natalie Shield was seventh with a 94 and Delainie Harper was eighth -- also with a 94. Lilly Ballard finished with a 101 and Meredith Ellerbrake shot a 102.

Beatrice and Norris will compete at the Class B State Tournament on Oct. 10 and 11 at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

Tri County, Fairbury, Johnson County Central and HTRS all played in the C-1 District Tournament at Hidden Valley Golf Club in Lincoln, but were unable to qualify any players for state.