Lady O golfers show improvement at state

SCOTTSBLUFF -- The Beatrice girls golf team had a goal of improving from Monday's score at the Class B State Tournament and they were able to do just that.

All five Beatrice golfers either improved or shot the same score. They shot a 451 on Monday and followed that up with a 433 on Tuesday at Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff.

They were unable to improve their positioning in the standings as they remained in 11th place. Beatrice head coach Dick Stuart said he was proud of his team, though, considering the conditions were worse on Tuesday. The tournament was briefly delayed twice due to lightning.

"Our goal was to improve today even though the conditions weren't as good," Stuart said. "We were able to do that. The girls played with a lot less nerves and they just quit worrying and played the game. That was key for us."

Kiera Paquette once again led the way for the Lady O. She followed up her 88 on Monday with the exact same score on Tuesday. Her two day score of 176 was good enough for ninth place individually

"Kiera shot the same score, but she did it much differently today," Stuart said. "She struggled early, but was able to go through a four hole stretch at one-under to get in the top 10. Her being able to finish that high is exciting for our program and it was exciting for our other girls to see that."

Maddie Nielsen followed up her 99 on Monday with a 98 on Tuesday for a two day score of 197, which put her in a tie for 22nd.

"Maddie had a good chance to finish higher, but at the end, there were some girls that played just a little better," Stuart said. "She was steady for the week and next year, we believe she can be in that top 15 as well. She has showed steady improvement all year.

Erin Ware followed up her 131 on Monday with a 123 on Tuesday for a two day score of 254. After shooting a 133 on Monday, Monet Baehr followed that up with a 124 on Tuesday for a two day score of 257.

Aubrie Simmons rounded out the scoring for the Lady O. She shot a 128 on Tuesday, which was an improvement from her 135 on Monday, giving her a two day score of 263.

"We challenged the other three girls to play better than yesterday and they were able to do that," Stuart said. "They have given us something to build on. With a young team, we were able to win districts and conference and we've got six girls coming back that played varsity. We got a lot out of this year, but nobody is satisified and we are going to work hard to be even better next year."

Norris also improved their team score. They shot a 428 on Tuesday, which was five strokes better than Monday's 433. That combined score kept the Lady Titans in 10th place in Class B.

Norris was led by Delaini Harper, shot a 101 on Thursday and a 103 on Tuesday for a two day score of 204, which was good enough for 34th place. Atlee Hansmeyer was the next best finisher for Norris after shooting a 110 on Monday and a 99 on Tuesday for a total of 209, which tied her for 42nd.

Emily Glinsman was the nest best shooter for the Lady Titans. She shot a 104 on Monday and a 107 on Tuesday for a score of 211.

Alexis Jantzen shot a 118 on Monday and a 119 on Tuesday for a two day score of 237. Meredith Ellerbrake rounded out Norris' scoring with a 122 on Monday and a 122 on Tuesday for a two day score of 244.

Elkhorn North won the team championship with a two day score of 677 while Scottsbluff was second with a 696 and Omaha Duchesne was third with a 706.

Elkhorn North's Julia Karmazin was the individual state champion with a 147 while Emily Karmazin was runner-up with a 153. Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff and Emily Krzyzanowski of Gering was tied for third with a 154.

In the Class C State Tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Johnson County Central's Vanessa Jimenez followed up her 116 on Monday with a 103 on Tuesday. Her two day score of 219 was good enough to tie her for 60th individually.

