Lady O golfers take 2nd at Gator Invite

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice girls golf team traveled to the Lincoln North Star Invite at Highlands Golf Course on Thursday and finished runner-up out of 11 teams.

The Lady O's team score of 372 was bested only by Elkhorn North's 370. Fremont was third at 388 and Elkhorn was fourth at 393.

Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart said finishing just two strokes short of a tournament championship is a "very good day" for his team.

Kiera Paquette led the way for Beatrice individually with a score of 78, which was good enough for a third place finish individually.

"Kiera had a very steady day with nothing more than a bogey and finished the day with a birdie," Stuart said.

Maddie Nielsen was the next best finisher for Beatrice with an 87, which was good enough for fifth place.

"Maddie also had a very steady day and continues to be a very solid number two playing for us," Stuart said.

Aubrie Simmons had a 103 and Paige Southwick had a 104.

"Aubrie continues knocking of the door of shooting in the 90's and we feel very good that she is going in the right direction," Stuart said. "Paige had a 104 and it was nice to see her bounce back from last Friday, so we feel good about the direction she's going. She had a big par on the last hole that gave us a chance to win the tournament.

Bryleigh McKernan rounded out the scoring for the Lady O with a 112.

"This was Bryleigh's first varsity tournament of the year and she shot a 112," Stuart said. "She was more relaxed the longer she played and it showed, improving her score on the second nine by eight shots."

Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North was the individual champion with a 74 while Fremont's Ansley Giesselmann was second with a 77.

Next up for the Lady O will be the Fairbury Invite on Monday.