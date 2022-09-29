Lady O golfers win conference championship

The Beatrice girls golf team protected their home course with a one shot victory over Nebraska City Wednesday in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

The Lady O shot a 393 at the Beatrice Country Club, which narrowly beat Nebraska City's runner-up score of 394.

"We did not get off to a good start, but we were able to finish strong and come away with a one shot win," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart.

Kiera Paquette was the individual champion. Her score of 80 was four strokes better than Nebraska City's Ella Welsh, who finished with a score of 84. Ralston's Addison Powers was third with an 89.

Beatrice had two more medalists. Maddie Nielsen finished ninth with a 98 while Aubrie Simmons finished 10th with a 107.

Finishing in the top 10 means all three golfers will make all-conference.

Aubrie Simmons shot a 107 for the Lady O while Bryleigh McKernan, who was serving as Beatrice's sixth golfer, finished with a 108.

"In the conference tournament you are allowed to play six golfers instead of five and our number sixth player Bryleigh MckKernan played a big part in our team winning the conference championship," Stuart said. "She shot a 108 after improving her back nine by four shots."

Paige Southwick shot a 110 for the Lady O and Monet Baehr finished with a 113.

Beatrice will now travel to Nebraska City on Monday to compete in the B1 District Tournament. Teams Beatrice will be competing against at districts will be Lincoln Northwest, Nebraska City, Norris, Platteview, Plattsmouth and Waverly.

The top three team scores from each district and the top 10 individual scores from each districts will advance to the Class B State Tournament at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

"The girls were happy with the conference championship, but know that we have two more days to practice and improve on what we did poorly at the conference championship," Stuart said. "They know that we must be better or our season will be over on Monday."