Lady O golfers win Crete Invite

CRETE -- The Beatrice girls golf team picked up their second team championship on Friday at the Crete Invite.

The Lady O finished with a team score of 362, which beat Norris' runner-up score of 367 and Elkhorn South's third place score of 386. Lincoln Pius X finished fourth with a 414 and Seward was fifth with a 427.

"It was a good way to finish the week by winning the Crete Invite," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "That gives the girls two tournament wins and a dual win for the week. Crete is a course where you can get some big numbers and we still need to work on this because we did not play some holes as smart as we should have."

Beatrice occupied the top two spots in the individual standings. Kiera Paquette was the individual champion with a score of 84 while Maddie Nielsen was runner-up with a score of 86.

Paige Southwick finished sixth with a score of 41. Monet Baehr was 14th with a 100 and Aubrie Simmons was 16th with a 101.

"It's so important that we have five scores close to 100 or below," Stuart said. "So Aubrie shooting what she did was very important for the team. We know she will continue to grind it out as we have used her scores many times this year."

Norris' Emily Glinsmann finished third in the individual standings with an 87. DeLaini Harper tied for sixth with a 92, Natalie Shield tied for eighth with a 93, Lilly Ballard finished 11th with a 95 and Meredith Ellerbrake finished tied for 16th with a 101

The Beatrice golfers will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to a dual at Nebraska City.

"The top four teams in the district look to be strong, so our girls need to continue to work hard everyday," Stuart said. "We'll continue working as we travel to Nebraska City on Tuesday."