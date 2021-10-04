Lady O golfers win district title

The Beatrice girls golf claimed the B-1 District Championship Monday at the Beatrice Country Club.
The Lady O finished with a team score of 402, which beat out Norris' 406 and Nebraska City's 407. All three teams will be going to state.
The order of finish behind the top three were Waverly (416), Ashland-Greenwood (442), Platteview (478), Plattsmouth (512) and Omaha Gross (558)
Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart said he's really proud of how the girls competed on Monday on their home course.
"We got off to a good start on the front nine with Kiera (Paquette) and Maddie (Nielsen) leading us," Stuart said. "We got a lead and on the back nine, we just kind of hung on."
Sophomore Kiera Paquette's score of 87 was good enough to win the individual district championship.
"Kiera has been pretty darn good for us, especially the last half of the season," Stuart said. "Since she won the Crete Invite, she's played with a lot of confidence and has just been steady. She didn't do anything great today, but just played solid golf and she helped lead us to a team championship."
Maddie Nielsen, another sophomore, shot a 91 which was good enough for third place individually.
"Maddie had a fantastic front nine," Stuart said. "She had a three hole stretch on the back nine that made her score a little higher than it could have been, but we were hoping to get her around a 90 and she did that."
Monet Baehr shot a 109 and Aubrie Simmons shot a 115 for Beatrice.
"Monet had her best round of the year and Aubrie hit it hard, but just had a few putting woes," Stuart said. "We knew if they could just keep their scores in the one-teens, we could finish in the top three -- and that's all we were looking for at districts. We're excited that we now get to play again."
The 2021 Class B State Golf Championship will be held on Oct. 11 and 12 at the Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff. Stuart said the team's goal is to just improve while they are at state.
"We can't do much about what other teams shoot, so we just have to go out and do our thing," Stuart said. "We want to find a way to get in the top eight or 10 range. We are going to play the first day and enjoy it. These girls are starting to understand what we want. They're young and hopefully this experience at state will help us build towards our future."
Norris will also be heading to state. They were led by Alexis Jantzen and Emily Glinsmann, who had a 100 each. Delaini Harper had a 102, Atlee Hansmeyer had a 104 and Meredith Ellerbrake had a 112.
Erin Ware rounded out the Lady O scoring with a 125.