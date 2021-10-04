Lady O golfers win district title

Monet Baehr shot a 109 and Aubrie Simmons shot a 115 for Beatrice.

"Monet had her best round of the year and Aubrie hit it hard, but just had a few putting woes," Stuart said. "We knew if they could just keep their scores in the one-teens, we could finish in the top three -- and that's all we were looking for at districts. We're excited that we now get to play again."

The 2021 Class B State Golf Championship will be held on Oct. 11 and 12 at the Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff. Stuart said the team's goal is to just improve while they are at state.

"We can't do much about what other teams shoot, so we just have to go out and do our thing," Stuart said. "We want to find a way to get in the top eight or 10 range. We are going to play the first day and enjoy it. These girls are starting to understand what we want. They're young and hopefully this experience at state will help us build towards our future."

Norris will also be heading to state. They were led by Alexis Jantzen and Emily Glinsmann, who had a 100 each. Delaini Harper had a 102, Atlee Hansmeyer had a 104 and Meredith Ellerbrake had a 112.

Erin Ware rounded out the Lady O scoring with a 125.

