Lady O golfers win Fairbury Invite

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice girls golf team ran away from the competition Monday at the Fairbury Invite.
The Lady O finished with a team score of 377, which was good enough to win the team championship. Seward was second with a team score of 402 while Heartland was third at 416, Syracuse was fourth at 436 and Tri County was fifth at 455.
"It was a very good day for us," said Beatrice coach Dick Stuart. "We were able to improve our best score by 22 shots. The most encouraging part of the day was all of our players finishing under 100. We also know that we still have things we need to improve on before districts in three weeks."
Blake Trusty was Beatrice's top finisher. She shot a score of 88, which was good enough for third place individually.
"Blake had a very good and consistent day to lead us," Stuart said.
Heartland's Elizabeth Mestl and Maddie Miller finished first and second individually with scores of 76 and 86 respectively.
Paige Southwick finished in fifth with a score of 95 while Makenna Hutt and Kiera Paquette both shot a 97, which was good enough for ninth and 10th placd. Makenna Parde was right behind them with a 98.
"Paige and Makenna Parde broke the 100 barrier for the first time," Stuart said. "Makenna Hutt and Kierra have stayed very steady for us."
The Beatrice golfers will be in action again on Friday when they travel to the Crete Invite.
"We now have three days to work on our weaknesses and try to improve for the rest of the year," Stuart said.
Tri County was led by Ryan Sand's score of 109 while Paige Bartels had a 114 and Haley Pearson and Taryn Vaneperen finished with a 116 each.
Fairbury's Makena Schramm finished with a 110 while Ericka Kroeker finished with a 121.
HTRS' Gracie Shafer finished with a 103 while Tara Simmering had a 117 and Mikkayla Flynn had a 124.
