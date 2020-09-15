Lady O golfers win Fairbury Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice girls golf team ran away from the competition Monday at the Fairbury Invite.

The Lady O finished with a team score of 377, which was good enough to win the team championship. Seward was second with a team score of 402 while Heartland was third at 416, Syracuse was fourth at 436 and Tri County was fifth at 455.

"It was a very good day for us," said Beatrice coach Dick Stuart. "We were able to improve our best score by 22 shots. The most encouraging part of the day was all of our players finishing under 100. We also know that we still have things we need to improve on before districts in three weeks."

Blake Trusty was Beatrice's top finisher. She shot a score of 88, which was good enough for third place individually.

"Blake had a very good and consistent day to lead us," Stuart said.

Heartland's Elizabeth Mestl and Maddie Miller finished first and second individually with scores of 76 and 86 respectively.

Paige Southwick finished in fifth with a score of 95 while Makenna Hutt and Kiera Paquette both shot a 97, which was good enough for ninth and 10th placd. Makenna Parde was right behind them with a 98.