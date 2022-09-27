 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady O golfers win Pius Invite

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice girls golf team won the Lincoln Pius X Invite on Thursday.

The Lady O finished with a team score of 362, which beat runner-up Pius JV's 377 and Lincoln Christian's 381. Omaha Marian JV finished fourth with a 382 and Lincoln Lutheran finished fifth with a 385.

"It was nice to win the Pius Invite for the first time in nine years," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart.

Beatrice's Kiera Paquette finished runner-up in the individual standings. Her score of 78 was bested only Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove, who shot a 67.

Maddie Nielsen was Beatrice's next best finisher with a fifth place score of 88. Paige Southwick finished 12th with a 94.

"Kiera Paquette and Madie Nielsen did a good job of getting us off to a good start," Stuart said. "Once again, Paige Southwick was able to finish in the top 15 as well."

Monet Baehr shot a 102 and Aubrie Simmons rounded out the Lady O scoring with a 104.

Tri County had four golfers competing at the Pius Invite. Megan Schmidt finished with a 106 while Emma Sullivan had a 111, Kourtney Stege had a 120 and Maddux Johnson had a 129.

Beatrice also recently played in a dual against Nebraska City. Beatrice shot a 196, which beat Nebraska City's 199.

"Nebraska City is a good team and it was nice to come out with a victory," Stuart said. "None of our girls had ever played at this course, so we probably had some indecision where to go at times. Nebraska City is in our conference and district, so they are a good team to play with to see what our competition will be like the next couple of weeks."

Paquette and Nielsen led the way for Beatrice with a 46 each while Southwick had a 49, Baehr had a 55 and Simmons had a 56.

Beatrice will be in action again on Wednesday when they host the Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Beatrice Country Club.

"This is one of the events we look forward to and I know our girls will be ready to play," Stuart said.

