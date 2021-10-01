Lady O golfers win Trailblazer Conference

The Beatrice girls golf team claimed the Trailblazer Conference Championship Thursday at Miracle Hills Golf Course in Omaha.

Beatrice finished with a team score of 390, which was good enough to win it.

"This is our first Trailblazer Conference Championship in girls golf and it was our best score of the year," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "We were able to have three girls finish in the top 10."

Kiera Paquette won the individual championship with a score of 81. Maddie Neilsen finished fourth with a 91 and Aubrie Simmons finished ninth with a 103.

"Kiera played well for us," Stuart said. "It always helps your team when Kiera wins individually by five. Then when you add Maddie and Aubrie being able to finish in the top 10, you have a chance to win that team championship."

Erin Ware finished with a 115 while Monet Baehr and Bryleigh McKernan finished with a 124 each.

"A championship would not have been possible without Erin finishing with a 115 and improving on the back nine," Stuart said. "Monet at Bryleigh had a tough day, but I know they will work hard to improve and get better."

