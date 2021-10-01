Lady O golfers win Trailblazer Conference

The Beatrice girls golf team claimed the Trailblazer Conference Championship Thursday at Miracle Hills Golf Course in Omaha.
Beatrice finished with a team score of 390, which was good enough to win it.
"This is our first Trailblazer Conference Championship in girls golf and it was our best score of the year," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "We were able to have three girls finish in the top 10."
Kiera Paquette won the individual championship with a score of 81. Maddie Neilsen finished fourth with a 91 and Aubrie Simmons finished ninth with a 103.
"Kiera played well for us," Stuart said. "It always helps your team when Kiera wins individually by five. Then when you add Maddie and Aubrie being able to finish in the top 10, you have a chance to win that team championship."
Erin Ware finished with a 115 while Monet Baehr and Bryleigh McKernan finished with a 124 each.
"A championship would not have been possible without Erin finishing with a 115 and improving on the back nine," Stuart said. "Monet at Bryleigh had a tough day, but I know they will work hard to improve and get better."
Beatrice also recently competed in the Lincoln Pius X Invite at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln. Their team score of 407 was good enough for eighth place.
"We may not have finished as high as we wanted, but our team score was our second best of the year," Stuart said.
Paquette finished third with an 84 and Nielsen finished 10th with a 94. Ware shot a 114 and Baehr shot a 115. McKernan rounded things out with a 128
"Kierra and Maddie led us once again and Erin and Monet had one of their best days," Stuart said. "Bryleigh had a little problem on the front nine, but finished strong."
Tri County also played at the Pius Invite. Taryn VanEperen finished with a 101, Megan Schmidt finished with a 106, Kourtney Stege finished with a 110, Trenae Meyer finished with a 115 and Emma Sullivan finished with a 136.
Fairbury's Ericka Kroeker also competed at the invite, finishing with a score of 98.
The two tournaments wrap up the regular season for the Lady O golfers. They will now host the B-1 District Monday at the Beatrice Country Club.
"Everything we have done this year means very little because now we have to go to a tough district and try to find a way to finish in the top three," Stuart said.