Lady O host Beatrice Golf Invite

"Aubrie was very consistent on her nines, but has to work on her hole by hole consistency and her score will come down," Stuart said. "Erin played a lot better than she did in Lincoln because she was more relaxed. She needs work on getting a little better in the fairway and with her putting."

Monet Baehr rounded out the Lady O scoring with a 137.

"Monet played well in our first meet in Lincoln, but struggled today," Stuart said. "Everything that could go wrong, went wrong. We still have a lot of faith in her and we know she will improve a lot during the season."

Stuart said his team is young and they are learning a lot from these opening tournaments.

"Now we have to find ways to solve our weaknesses," Stuart said. "As the year goes on, if we're honest with ourselves about the things we need to work on and really focus on correcting those things, we can be better come districts."

Norris finished runner-up in the team standings and were led by Delaini Harper's score of 97, which was good for sixth while Meredith Ellerbrake had a ninth place score of 103. Atlee Hansmeyer finished with a 105, Lexi Jantzen finished with a 106 and Emily Glinsmann rounded out the scoring with a 111.