Lady O host Beatrice Golf Invite

The Beatrice golf team hosted their home invite Tuesday at the Beatrice Country Club and finished third fourth in the Class B portion of the tournament.
The Lady O finished with a team score of 429, which put them behind Omaha Duchesne's 362, Norris' 411 and Waverly's 424. Nebraska City was fifth with a 481.
Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart said the number one thing they stress in practice is avoiding the big number, which they were unable to do on Tuesday.
"The big numbers killed us today," Stuart said. "We had too may eights, nines and 10's and when you're playing on your course, you can't let that happen."
Kiera Paquette led the way for Beatrice with a third place individual score of 89.
"Kiera had a good day today, but not quite the level she wants to play at," Stuart said. "She's just got to keep working on eliminating doubles, and she's a hard worker, so we know she'll be able to do that."
Maddie Nielsen was Beatrice's next best player with an eighth place score of 101.
"Maddie was similar to Kiera in that she just had a few big numbers," Stuart said. "She had a lot of good holes and I know she feels like she can can improve on things and be much better come district time."
Aubrie Simmons was Beatrice's next best finisher with a score of 118 while Erin Ware followed her with a score of 121
"Aubrie was very consistent on her nines, but has to work on her hole by hole consistency and her score will come down," Stuart said. "Erin played a lot better than she did in Lincoln because she was more relaxed. She needs work on getting a little better in the fairway and with her putting."
Monet Baehr rounded out the Lady O scoring with a 137.
"Monet played well in our first meet in Lincoln, but struggled today," Stuart said. "Everything that could go wrong, went wrong. We still have a lot of faith in her and we know she will improve a lot during the season."
Stuart said his team is young and they are learning a lot from these opening tournaments.
"Now we have to find ways to solve our weaknesses," Stuart said. "As the year goes on, if we're honest with ourselves about the things we need to work on and really focus on correcting those things, we can be better come districts."
Norris finished runner-up in the team standings and were led by Delaini Harper's score of 97, which was good for sixth while Meredith Ellerbrake had a ninth place score of 103. Atlee Hansmeyer finished with a 105, Lexi Jantzen finished with a 106 and Emily Glinsmann rounded out the scoring with a 111.
Fairbury had two golfers in the tournament. Makena Schramm finished with a 114 while Ericka Kroeker finished with a 117.
Omaha Duchesne occupied the top two individual spots in Class B. June Mullen finished first with an 80 while Kate Kelley finished second with an 88.
There was also a Class A Division of the Beatrice Invite and Millard North was able to win that with a team score of 302. Lincoln Southwest finished second with a 329 and Omaha Marian finished fifth with a 354.
Two players tied for the individual championship with scores of 73. Nicole Kolbus of Pius won the tiebreaker for first place while Katie Ruge of Millard North took second. Cali Wisdom of Millard North finished third with a 74.
Beatrice will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to the Lincoln Pius X Invite at Woodland Hills Golf Course.