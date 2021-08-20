Lady O opens season at Lincoln East Invite

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice girls golf team opened their season on Thursday at the Lincoln East Invite at Holmes Lake Golf Course.

Beatrice, with just two returning starters from last year's team, finished sixth out of 11 Class A Varsity teams.

They finished with a team score of 433. Lincoln Southeast led the way with a 314 while Lincoln East shot a 319 and Elkhorn South had a 331. Lincoln Southeast was fourth with a 355 and Omaha Westside was fifth with a 357.

Kiera Paquette led the way for Beatrice with an 84.

"Kiera had a very good day," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "She picked up right where she left off from state last year."

Maddie Nielsen was the next best finisher with a 92, which was her best score as a varsity player. Monet Baehr, playing in her first varsity meet as a freshman, shot a 124. Aubrie Simmons, who is also a freshman, shot a 133. Sophomore Erin Ware shot a 141 in her first varsity start.

"We now know what it is like to play in a high school tournament," Stuart said. "And for our first meet, we had a lot of success."

Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside was the individual champion with a 67 while Katie Strickland of Lincoln Southwest was runner-up with a 68.