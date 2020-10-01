Lady O takes 3rd at Trailblazer Meet

The Beatrice girls golf team took third place in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Meet on Wednesday.

Beatrice finished with a team score of 406, which put them behind conference champion Ralston (395) and second place Nebraska City (403). They finished ahead of Platteview (488) and Plattsmouth (525).

The Lady O got four golfers into the top 10. Makenna Hutt finished in fifth with a score of 98 while Kiera Paquette finished sixth with a score of 99.

Blake Trusty finished in ninth with a score of 104 while Paige Southwick and Makenna Parde both tied for 10th with a score of 105. Maddie Nielsen rounded out the Lady O's scoring with a 14th place score of 116.

"It was nice to get four into the top ten," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "We had trouble today with big numbers, especially on the front nine."

Brynn Bohlen of Nebraska City won the individual championship with a score of 87 while Grace Gonka of Ralston was second with a 92 and Sydney Blum of Nebraska City was third with a 94.

Beatrice also hosted a dual with Lincoln Pius X on Monday at the Beatrice Country Club. Paquette led the way for the Lady O with a 46 while Paige Southwick shot a 51, Makenna Hutt shot a 54, Makenna Parde shot a 55 and Maddie Nielsen shot a 57.